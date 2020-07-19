Mishap averted as IndiGo flight avoids overturned fire tender on runway

A major mishap was averted as an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad stopped short of landing after sighting a fire tender overturned on the runway of the Tirupati International Airport here on Sunday.
With forty passengers on board, the flight immediately left for Bengaluru without landing here.
The fire tender had arrived on the runway for a mandatory check ahead of the landing, but had reportedly overturned while manoeuvring a turn.
Airports authority of India (AAI) authorities immediately deployed rescue staff and the vehicle was removed from the runway as soon as possible, facilitating resumption of operations.
The passengers bound to Tirupati alighted on its return direction, when the aircraft landed at the runway before departing to Hyderabad.
Airport authorities were unavailable for comment.
