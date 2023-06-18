Misery peaks as torrid weather continues in Andhra Pradesh

June 18, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

With severe heatwave conditions continuing in the State for the last one month, people are scouting for places where they can stay cool, and the most popular ones are the air-conditioned shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and supermarkets.

For the working classes, the harsh summer heat is a curse. The rising mercury is sapping the energies of daily wagers toiling at the railway stations, bus complexes, hotels and construction sites.

“Severe heat is being felt right from 6 a.m., and the situation is worsening as the day progresses. There is no respite even at midnight. Those residing in dwellings made of iron sheets and those who cannot afford to have an air-conditioner are the worst-hit,” says P. Ramakrishna, a daily wage worker.

Even those having air-conditioners or air-coolers, and ceiling fans complain of the gadgets turning dysfunctional because of the torrid weather.

“This is the first time I am experiencing such a weather in the month of June. We are performing puja to propitiate the rain God. We are eager to know when the monsoon will make its advent,” says Kunche Radha.

In Vijayawada, people are seen spending their evenings on the banks of the Krishna. Heavy rush is witnessed at stalls selling fruit juices and ice-cream parlours.

“We are venturing out after 7 p.m., and almost all the shopping malls, supermarkets and restaurants are packed to capacity till late in the night,” says P. Ramana, a private employee.

“It’s like a furnace during day time. Shopkeepers are shutting down their units from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. But roadside vendors of ice-cream, tender coconut, cool drinks and soda have no option but to continue their businesses in the hot weather,” says Bujji, an ice-cream vendor.

Doctors advise people, particularly children and senior citizens, to avoid undertaking journeys and stay hydrated.