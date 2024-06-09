Miscreants tear down Pawan Kalyan’s flex in Pithapuram

Miscreants have reportedly torn down the flex banner carrying the photos of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and party’s Kakinada MP-elect T. Uday Srinivas put up at Padagaya Centre in Pithapuram town.

The incident occurred in the night on June 8 (Saturday), according to the police.

The flex banner was erected by the JSP cadre to celebrate the historic victory of the party and Mr. Pawan Kalyan who won the Pithapuram Assembly seat.

“Miscreants have torn down the flex banner of Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mr. Uday Srinivas on June 8 night. We are verifying the CCTV camera footage,” Pithapuram Circle Inspector G. Srinivas told The Hindu.

Tension prevailed in the constituency after the attack on TDP Pithapuram in-charge S.V.S.N. Varma on June 7 night.

