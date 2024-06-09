GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Miscreants tear down Pawan Kalyan's flex in Pithapuram

Tension prevails in Pithampuram after TDP constituency in-charge S.V.S.N. Varma’s car was attacked on June 7 night

Published - June 09, 2024 08:27 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
The ripped flex banner carrying photos of JSP president Pawan Kalyan and Kakinada MP-elect T. Uday Srinivas at Padagaya Centre in Pithapuram in Kakinada district on Sunday.

The ripped flex banner carrying photos of JSP president Pawan Kalyan and Kakinada MP-elect T. Uday Srinivas at Padagaya Centre in Pithapuram in Kakinada district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Miscreants have reportedly torn down the flex banner carrying the photos of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and party’s Kakinada MP-elect T. Uday Srinivas put up at Padagaya Centre in Pithapuram town.

The incident occurred in the night on June 8 (Saturday), according to the police. 

The flex banner was erected by the JSP cadre to celebrate the historic victory of the party and Mr. Pawan Kalyan who won the Pithapuram Assembly seat. 

“Miscreants have torn down the flex banner of Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mr. Uday Srinivas on June 8 night. We are verifying the CCTV camera footage,” Pithapuram Circle Inspector G. Srinivas told The Hindu.

Tension prevailed in the constituency after the attack on TDP Pithapuram in-charge S.V.S.N. Varma on June 7 night.  

