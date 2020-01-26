Miscreants steal ₹10 lakh worth prawns from lorry

Unidentified persons stole about four tonnes of prawns, worth about ₹10 lakh, after intercepting a lorry in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The stocks were

being transported from West Godavari to Chennai for export.

When the vehicle reached Komaravolu village near Pamarru, some miscreants intercepted it and tied the driver to a tree. They shifted the stocks to another vehicle and escaped. The police reportedly picked up a few suspects on Saturday.

“About 10 persons took part in the robbery. As the stocks are perishable, the accused might have sold the shrimp to some processing unit. We have clues and the case will be detected soon,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.