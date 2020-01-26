Andhra Pradesh

Miscreants steal ₹10 lakh worth prawns from lorry

more-in

Unidentified persons stole about four tonnes of prawns, worth about ₹10 lakh, after intercepting a lorry in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The stocks were

being transported from West Godavari to Chennai for export.

When the vehicle reached Komaravolu village near Pamarru, some miscreants intercepted it and tied the driver to a tree. They shifted the stocks to another vehicle and escaped. The police reportedly picked up a few suspects on Saturday.

“About 10 persons took part in the robbery. As the stocks are perishable, the accused might have sold the shrimp to some processing unit. We have clues and the case will be detected soon,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 9:59:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/miscreants-steal-10-lakh-worth-prawns-from-lorry/article30656853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY