Miscreants steal ₹10 lakh worth prawns from lorry

Unidentified persons stole about four tonnes of prawns, worth about ₹10 lakh, after intercepting a lorry in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The stocks were
being transported from West Godavari to Chennai for export.
When the vehicle reached Komaravolu village near Pamarru, some miscreants intercepted it and tied the driver to a tree. They shifted the stocks to another vehicle and escaped. The police reportedly picked up a few suspects on Saturday.
“About 10 persons took part in the robbery. As the stocks are perishable, the accused might have sold the shrimp to some processing unit. We have clues and the case will be detected soon,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.