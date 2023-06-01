Miscreants snatch bag containing ₹11 lakh from Secretariat staff in Kakinada district

June 01, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KAKINADA

Two masked persons on a two-wheeler reportedly snatched a bag containing ₹11 lakh from two welfare assistants of Thondangi mandal headquarters in East Godavari district on Thursday. The amount was meant for the payments of welfare pensions in the limits of Secretariat-1 and II in Thondangi. According to Thondangi sub inspector Ch. Ravikumar, the incident occurred on the isolated Vemavaram-Pydikonda road when the officials were heading to their office from the bank on a two-wheeler. Based on a complaint from welfare assistant-1 Naga Devi, from whom the bag was snatched, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.