Miscreants snatch ₹50,000 from DWCRA Group women in West Godavari district

Kovvur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinath said that the accused came on a bike and followed the two women, who drew ₹9 lakh of Satyavathi Group, from a nationalised bank on Monday.

The miscreants tried to snatch the cash bag from the women who were walking in a street. When the victims retaliated, thieves fled away with ₹50,000 cash bundle which fell on the road from the bag.

Following a complaint, the Undrajavaram police registered a case and observed the CCTV footages at the spot, Mr. Srinath said.

“We have identified the vehicle used for the offence. Miscreants resorted to similar offence at Tadepalligudem ten days ago. Police will arrest the thieves soon,” the DSP said.