January 27, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

Some miscreants reportedly ransacked the house of Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar in Krishna district.

They gained entry by breaking open the doors of the house, located at Serinarasanna Palem village in Bapulapadu mandal.

On seeing the scattered clothes and other material in the house on Friday, the domestic help alerted the family members. Police registered a case and took up investigation.