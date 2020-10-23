Miscreants loot ATM, flee with ₹9 lakh cash

Gas cutters used to prise the machine open

Unidentified miscreants decamped with ₹9.59 lakh cash from an ATM at Adarsh Nagar area under Arilova police station limits, in the wee hours of Thursday.

A maintenance team of the bank that went to replenish the ATM saw that the shutter was downed. When they opened the shutter, they saw that the ATM was prised open and the entire cash inside the machine missing. They immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) V. Suresh Babu and ACP Ch. Penta Rao arrived at the scene to oversee the investigation. A CLUES team did a thorough inspection of the area.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Suresh Babu said the miscreants used gas cutters to prise the ATM open and access the cash compartment. “There is no security guard at the ATM kiosk. At around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, a customer came to the ATM and left as the machine was not working due to technical failure. However, there was cash inside the machine. According to bank records, he was the last customer,” Mr. Suresh Babu said, adding that the CCTV camera was disconnected.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on to nab the miscreants, police said.