Miscreants hurl stones on TDP’s hunger strike camp in Guntur district

September 21, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST

Tension mounted in Tadikonda village in Guntur district when some miscreants reportedly hurled stones on the TDP activists who were on fast at a protest camp on Thursday.

The TDP leaders were observing the fast demanding the release of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who is in judicial remand in connection with the alleged skill development scam.

When a Ganesh Nimajjanam procession was passing along the way, unidentified persons threw stones at the camp causing tension in the area.

The TDP leaders alleged that YSRCP activists have thrown the stones in which a couple of the opposition party workers were injured. However, the police pacified both groups and brought the situation under control.

In Krishna district, leaders of the Telugu Yuvata observed ‘Jala Deeksha’ in the Krishna river at Thotlavallur village, condemning the arrest of Mr. Naidu. They raised slogans against the government and demanded immediate release of Mr. Naidu.

