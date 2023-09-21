ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants hurl stones on TDP’s hunger strike camp in Guntur district

September 21, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST

Tension mounts at Tadikonda as two activists are injured in the incident during Vinayaka Nimajjanam procession 

The Hindu Bureau

Tension mounted in Tadikonda village in Guntur district when some miscreants reportedly hurled stones on the TDP activists who were on fast at a protest camp on Thursday.

The TDP leaders were observing the fast demanding the release of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who is in judicial remand in connection with the alleged skill development scam.

When a Ganesh Nimajjanam procession was passing along the way, unidentified persons threw stones at the camp causing tension in the area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDP leaders alleged that YSRCP activists have thrown the stones in which a couple of the opposition party workers were injured. However, the police pacified both groups and brought the situation under control.

In Krishna district, leaders of the Telugu Yuvata observed ‘Jala Deeksha’ in the Krishna river at Thotlavallur village, condemning the arrest of Mr. Naidu. They raised slogans against the government and demanded immediate release of Mr. Naidu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US