Miscreants hurl stones, damage Minister’s office set for inauguration in Guntur

January 01, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

Miscreants hurled stones on the YSR Congress Party’s Guntur West Assembly Constituency office building in the city late on Sunday night damaging some glass panes.

The office was readied for inauguration on Monday by Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini.

The party shifted Ms. Rajini from the Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency in Palnadu district, which she currently represents, to Guntur West from where she will contest the upcoming elections.

Ms. Rajini has planned to organise her political activities and campaigns in the city from here.

‘’Police personnel are examining the CCTV footage to trace the miscreants,’‘ Ms. Rajini told The Hindu.

She, however, went ahead with the inauguration of the office building as scheduled.

Stating that a police complaint has been lodged and the culprits would face legal consequences, she alleged that it was a TDP act aimed at intimidating her. Such acts of violence could not deter her from engaging in active politics, she said.

Guntur West MLA Maddali Giri, who shifted loyalty from the TDP to the YSRCP, called it a cowardly act of the opposition party.

Meanwhile, some miscreants allegedly misbehaved at the office of the YSRCP MLC Lella Appireddy late on Sunday night, the staff there informed. The office is around one kilometre away from the office of Ms. Rajini.

Mr. Appireddy said the mob that attacked Ms. Rajini’s office, later moved towards his office.