Miscreants flee with van laden with tomatoes

They dump the entire load on the highway

The tomato price has plummeted to such a level that even thieves appear to be not interested to take it.

Case in point is that miscreants fled with a vehicle laden with tomatoes at Maillapalli in Kanaganapalli mandal, but not before dumping the entire load on the highway.

According to information, a farmer loaded his entire stock tomatoes to his minivan on Monday and parked the vehicle in front of his house at Maillapalli. He had planned to take to stock to the market on Tuesday. The miscreants fled with the vehicle and dumped the entire load of 30 crates of tomatoes on the highway at Seetharampalli in the early hours of Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the farmer found his minivan missing. He searched for it and found the entire stock dumped on the road at a village nearby, said Kanaganapalli police.

The police launched a search for the van that was yet to be traced till the last report came in.