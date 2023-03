March 28, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TANUKU (WEST GODAVARI)

Tension prevailed at Muddapuram village under Tanuku police in West Godavari district on Tuesday after miscreants allegedly desecrated the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by removing the head. The incident occurred on the night of March 27. Last year, the local youth installed had the statue on the government primary school premises. According to Tanuku police, no clue has emerged in the incident. Narsapuram DSP Manohar Chari is investigating the case.