Miscreants damage Sai Baba idol in A.P.

BJP and TDP activists staging a protest at Nidamanuru in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju
Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 17 September 2020 01:01 IST
Updated: 16 September 2020 23:56 IST

Unidentified persons reportedly damaged the idol of Sri Shirdi Sai Baba on a temple premises on the city outskirts on Wednesday. According to sources, the miscreants damaged the idol in a temple in Nidamanuru area.

Activists of the BJP staged a protest over the alleged desecrationof the idol. A new idol was replaced in the temple and the situation is under control, the Patamata police said.

Police are trying to verify the CCTV footages in the vicinity to identify the accused.

