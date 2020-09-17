Miscreants damage Sai Baba idol in A.P.

Unidentified persons reportedly damaged the idol of Sri Shirdi Sai Baba on a temple premises on the city outskirts on Wednesday. According to sources, the miscreants damaged the idol in a temple in Nidamanuru area.

Activists of the BJP staged a protest over the alleged desecrationof the idol. A new idol was replaced in the temple and the situation is under control, the Patamata police said.

Police are trying to verify the CCTV footages in the vicinity to identify the accused.