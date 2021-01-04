Miscreants ‘damage’ Goddess Sita Devi’s idol in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

04 January 2021 00:07 IST

Unidentified persons allegedly damaged an idol of Goddess Sita Devi at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple, near Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in the city. The temple organisers noticed the desecrated idol at the temple on Sunday.

On knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and increased security at the shrine. Activists of the BJP and the TDP staged a dharna, protesting the growing number of attacks on temples.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Law and Order) Vikrant Patil visited the temple and spoke with caretaker Koteswaramma. Police enquired with the locals regarding the movements of strangers, if any, in the locality.

“Additional forces have been deployed in the locality along with Krishnalanka police. The situation at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple is peaceful. We are investigating the incident from all angles,” a police officer said.

Former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao and other leaders staged a dharna demanding the arrest of the accused. The protesters called off their agitation after the DCP assured them of registering a case and bringing the culprits to book.