ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants damage Ambedkar Statue plaque in Vijayawada; leaders of Dalit organisations stage protest

Published - August 09, 2024 12:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The protesters raised slogans demanding that the government identify the culprits and take stringent action against them

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Tension prevailed at Ambedkar Smriti Vanam as some unidentified persons damaged the plaque of Dr. Ambedkar Statue in Vijayawada on Friday morning (August 9, 2024.)

ADVERTISEMENT

On receiving information, leaders of various Dalit organisations staged a protest at Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, also known as Ambedkar Park.

The protesters raised slogans demanding that the government identify the culprits and take stringent action against them. The 125-foot tall Ambedkar Statue was unveiled in the park by the YSRC government a few months ago.

Police deployed additional forces at the park as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was scheduled to participate in World Adivasi Day celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. Police arranged picket at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam as a precautionary measure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US