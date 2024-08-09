Miscreants damage Ambedkar Statue plaque in Vijayawada; leaders of Dalit organisations stage protest

Tension prevailed at Ambedkar Smriti Vanam as some unidentified persons damaged the plaque of Dr. Ambedkar Statue in Vijayawada on Friday morning (August 9, 2024.)

On receiving information, leaders of various Dalit organisations staged a protest at Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, also known as Ambedkar Park.

The protesters raised slogans demanding that the government identify the culprits and take stringent action against them. The 125-foot tall Ambedkar Statue was unveiled in the park by the YSRC government a few months ago.

Police deployed additional forces at the park as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was scheduled to participate in World Adivasi Day celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. Police arranged picket at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam as a precautionary measure.

