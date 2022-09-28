Andhra Pradesh: Miscreants attempt to extort money from officials in Kakinada Collector’s name

Three persons who sent online money transfer requests have been identified

Three persons who sent online money transfer requests have been identified

The Kakinada police have launched an investigation to nab miscreants who allegedly attempted to extort money from officials in the name of Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla.

In a release, the Kakinada police said they have registered a case against three persons identified as Manish Kumar, Sonu Kumar and Hari Om Gupta. Their whereabouts are yet to be ascertained.

The details of the trio have been traced based on the online requests they had sent to the officials.

In a written complaint on September 27, Ms. Shukla’s Personal Assistant K. Veeresh Kumar said, “Some miscreants have reportedly sent requests for transfer of money from the district officials in the name of the Collector. The online requests contain the phone numbers and photographs of the Collector.” The miscreants began sending the requests in August.

On September 28, the Kakinada police registered a case under the Information Technology Act-2000 under the III-Town police limits. However, no arrests were made as of Wednesday.