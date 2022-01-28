Miscreants attack Revenue Dept. officials at Pendurthi

Police register cases against several persons

Officials from the Revenue Department were reportedly assaulted by a group of persons at Narava in Pendurthi mandal, when the officers had gone to address an issue pertaining to encroachments, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The Revenue officials informedreporters that they had received complaints of illegal construction of a compound wall at Survey No. 355 at Narava. When they had gone to evict the illegal constructions on Thursday morning, a group of around 20 persons led by a man named D. Kiran had assaulted them. The attackersalso used derogatory language against them and threatenedthem withdire consequences, the officials alleged, adding that the miscreants had stopped themfrom recording videos of their attack. They also reportedly took away the earthmoving equipments of the department, the Revenue officials said.

Demanding protection from the miscreants, the Revenue Inspector, Village Revenue Officers (VROs) and Surveyors demanded strict action against them. The information regarding the alleged attack wasconveyed to higher officials at the Collectorate.

Pendurthi Police Station InspectorK. Ashok Kumar said that based on the complaint lodged by the Revenue officials, they have registered cases under relevant sections against D. Kiran and a few others whose identities are yet to be ascertained.

Sources said that Kiran is a YSR Congress Party worker. However, the police are yet to confirm it. We are looking into it, the Inspector said.

Collector seeks action

Taking a sharp view of the incident, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna asked the Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha to conduct a swift investigation into the matter and ensure that stringent action is taken against the accused.