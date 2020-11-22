Miscreants attack family; snatch gold, cash

The miscreants reportedly tied the inmates with ropes and threatened to kill them if they retaliated. Two of the three injured inmates have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Unidentified miscreants allegedly escaped with around 10 tolas of gold, ₹80,000 in cash and a few other valuables after assaulting the inmates of a house at Chodapalle village of Atchutapuram mandal in Visakhapatnam district, in the wee hours of Sunday.

Reports said around six unidentified persons gained entry into the house of Sita Ramayya at Chodapalle after 1 a.m. on Sunday. Sita Ramayya's wife Kumari, who was at the verandah of the house, was tied with ropes and gagged, to prevent her from raising an alarm. They snatched the gold ornaments from her person and later, entered the house and allegedly beat up both Sita Ramayya and his son Satyanarayana with iron rods.

They also threatened them at knife-point to remain silent and left with cash and other valuables, said the complainant. After the burglars left, the injured Satyanarayana raised an alarm. The locals shifted them to the Area Hospital at Anakapalle.

Sub Inspector of Atchutapuram Police Station G. Lakshmana Rao said that a case had been registered and a search launched for the culprits.