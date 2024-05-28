Miscreants accused of poll violence being dealt with sternly, say police

More than 300 rowdy and history-sheets have been opened against those involved in poll-related violence in the State, police said.

Police are making all efforts to complete the probe in election violence cases booked in Palnadu, Tadipatri, Tirupati, Guntur, Chittoor and Nandyal districts, the police said.

Speaking to The Hinduon Monday, Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Vineet Brijlal, who is monitoring the investigation of the poll violence cases in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati districts, said that 650 accused have been arrested so far.

“Following the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta, special teams have been formed to nab the accused. The SIT and concerned district SPs are conducting joint raids to arrest the remaining accused,” said Mr. Brijlal.

Guntur Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sarvashresth Tripati, who reviewed the status of investigation of the cases, said that stern action would be taken against those who resort to violence.

“We have opened 163 rowdy-sheets so far against trouble-mongers who were found to be involved in violence before and after polling. More people are likely to be arrested soon,” Anantapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Gowthami Sali said.

Mr. Gupta said 1,370 offenders were involved in 35 cases in the violence-hit districts on May 12, 13 and 14.

1,135 arrested in Palnadu

Palnadu SP Mallika Garg said that rowdy and history-sheets were being opened against accused involved in violence during elections.

“We have arrested 1,135 persons accused of poll violence in Palnadu district. Tight security is being arranged for counting, scheduled on June 4,” Ms. Garg said.