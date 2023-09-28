ADVERTISEMENT

Miraculous escape for Tirumala-bound pilgrims

September 28, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The mishap took place when the driver lost control over the bus and hit against a rock beside the road before coming to a halt

The Hindu Bureau

A Tirumala-bound APSRTC bus met with an accident on the second ghat ghat road, on September 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

About 40 passengers on board a Tirumala-bound Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus had a miraculous escape when the vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident on the second ghat road leading to Tirumala.

The mishap took place when the driver lost control over the bus and hit against a rock beside the road before coming to a halt, about four kilometres ahead of reaching the town.

Fortunately there were no casualties and all of them escaped with minor injuries.

Vehicular traffic was briefly disrupted for about twenty minutes and was restored later.

