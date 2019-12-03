Miraculous escape for passengers as train derails

Passengers of the Tirupati – Sainagar Shirdi Express (17417) had a miraculous escape when the train derailed near Railway Kodur station at around 9.27 a.m. on Tuesday.
As soon as one coach went off the track, the alert driver brought the train to a screeching halt to prevent further damage. None was injured in the accident. After separating the derailed coach, the train chugged into the station for its onward journey.
GRP DSP (Tirupati) S.M. Ramesh Babu supervised the operations to shift the passengers and undertake repairs to the track.
