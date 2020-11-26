Miraculous escape for four as car stops in flood water

A policeman cautions a four-wheeler against crossing an overflowing rivulet in Khajipet mandal of Kadapa district on Thursday.

KADAPA

26 November 2020 23:42 IST

Its engine stopped in the middle of overflowing causeway

Four persons, including three women, had a miraculous escape on Thursday when the car in which they were travelling almost got washed away in the gushing waters of Pathuruvanka, in the wake of flash floods caused by cyclone Nivar.

Water swelled in the rivulet due to the incessant rains, which flowed over the causeway at Ravulapalli village under Khajipet police limits. The engine stopped when the car reached the middle of the causeway, and the vehicle was struggling to stay steady against the current.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mydukur) T. Vijay Kumar, who was passing by that route, found the car struggling to stay on the road in the face of pressure from the flowing water. With the local sub-inspector Arun Reddy joining him, the duo pushed the vehicle to safety. On coming to know of the incident, the district administration appreciated the Mydukur police sub-divisional team for its deft handling of the incident.

Advertising

Advertising

Traffic disrupted

Traffic was disrupted at Utukuru village in Rajampet mandal on the Tirupati highway, as water overflowed from the Policheruvu tank.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan rushed to the spot and arranged to divert Tirupati-bound traffic via Rayachoti. Vehicles towards Railway Kodur were sent through rural roads. Similarly, the road to Nellore was closed and the vehicles were diverted via Kadapa.

Meanwhile in Kadapa city, 7,000 cusecs of surface water was discharged from Buggavanka project. As the outflow increased, people living in the low-lying areas were advised to move away to safer places.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha directed the officials to provide food and rehabilitate people in the likelihood of displacement due to floods. He also instructed formation of a police picket in Buggavanka area.