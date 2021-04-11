Miraculous escape for bus passengers

POLAVARAM

11 April 2021 00:39 IST

About 50 passengers, including some schoolchildren, had a miraculous escape when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus in which they were travelling developed a technical problem, near Polavaram project in West Godavari district on Saturday.

The bus went out of control as the propeller shaft of the vehicle broke. Immediately, the driver drove the vehicle into the bushes to bring it to a halt, said Polavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Latha Kumari.

The bus was proceeding at some height when the incident occurred. Had the driver did not acted cleverly and halted, the bus would have overturned, the passengers said.

Ms. Kumari said the bus belonging to the Jangareddygudem depot was proceeding from Tekuru to Shivagiri village when the incident occurred. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the passengers in another bus, the DSP added.