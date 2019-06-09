Andhra Pradesh

Miraculous escape for 47 tourists from Maharashtra

Bus overturns after hitting an autorickshaw on Srisailam Ghat Road

47 tourists from Maharashtra narrowly escaped a fatal fall at Srisailam Ghat Road near Chinnrutla Chenchugudem, Srisailam on Saturday. The incident occurred after a bus hit an auto, resulting in overturning of both the vehicles.

According to the police, the bus was heading back from Rameswaram to Maharashtra and had stopped en route to visit Srisailam temple. The bus hit an auto, which was going in the same direction. Due to the impact, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

Dornala Sub-Inspector said that “It is fortunate that the bus flipped to the side of the road, and not towards the valley. If it had flipped onto the other side, there would have been casualties.”

He said that the turn on which the accident happened is called ‘Dayyala Malupu’ (devil turn), adding that it is an accident-prone area.

The police moved the bus with cranes, averting a traffic jam. Ten people with minor injuries were treated in Srisailam area hospital and all the tourists have resumed their travel in a different bus. A case has been registered by the police and investigation is on.

