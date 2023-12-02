HamberMenu
Minting Corporation gives ₹80 lakh aid for malnourished children in Kakinada district

December 02, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) Independent Director and BJP Kakinada parliamentary constituency in-charge Chilukuri Ramkumar on Saturday handed over a cheque for ₹80 lakh to Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla for providing nutritional care for children suffering from malnourishment.

“The financial aid is being provided to help malnourished children to overcome various challenges, including low weight. The aid is offered as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility,” said Mr. Ramkumar. Thousands of children have been suffering from malnourishment in the Godavari region.

BJP senior leaders Duvvoori Subramanyam and T. Nani lauded the initiative of the SPMCIL of the Union Ministry of Finance.

