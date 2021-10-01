Minors seek police assistance after being ‘ignored’ by family

Child Line intervenes, sends them back home

Three siblings approached the Kancharapalem police seeking shelter after they were reportedly driven out of their home by family members, here on Thursday.

B. Asha Rani (13), along with her twin brothers Nikhil and Neeraj (8), hailing from Kopparada, told the police that their mother had passed away two years ago, and their father is an alcoholic who had deserted them long ago. The three children were living with their grandmother in Kancharapalem. On Thursday morning, the grandmother too reportedly told the children to leave her house, according to a statement given by Asha Rani to the police.

The Kancharapalem police have sought the help of Child Line officials, who swung into action.

David Raju of Child Line said that after the case was brought to their notice, they spoke to the siblings’ grandmother. “Asha's grandmother claims that she did not ask them to leave, but had instead scolded them over a petty issue, resulting in the girl leaving the house in anger along with her brothers in tow,” Mr. Raju said.

“The children were brought before a Child Welfare Committee. After counselling the children and the family members, we have for the time being handed them over to the grandparents. We will monitor the case and then take necessary action,” he said.

Meanwhile, locals and police appreciated Asha Rani’s move in going to the police for help without any fear.