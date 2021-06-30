Minors being roped into red sanders smuggling

Quick money luring the youth into the illegal trade

The arrest of two minors, studying B. Tech, on charges of allegedly joining hands with red sanders smuggling operatives on Wednesday, has brought to the fore their vulnerability to the lures of modern lifestyle and urge to own expensive smartphones, two-wheelers and branded clothes.

Police officials studying the changing trends in red sanders smuggling have found out that the operatives at the higher levels are targeting the youth, mostly minors in the age group of 15 to 17 years to accomplish the tasks more quickly and effectively, instead of relying on ageing operatives.

The impasse in their regular activities due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, particularly the closure of educational institutions, has become an advantage to the meistries (workforce suppliers).

While on patrol along the rural roads at the foothills of Seshachalam hills, a police party nabbed a six-member group at Yerravaripalem. The presence of two minors among the operatives had led to concern.

“Involving minors, that too students, into red sanders smuggling is a serious development. Our immediate step is to counsel the minors and also caution their parents about the risks of associating with red sanders smugglers,” said S. Murali Krishna, Circle-Inspector (Piler Rural).

In recent months, the Red Sanders Task Force combing parties had nabbed about a dozen minors, aged 15 to 17, in the company of the woodcutters from the Jawadi Hills of Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu, while they were allegedly engaged in cutting red sanders trees deep inside the Seshachalam ranges across Chittoor and Kadapa borders.

Enthusiasm among teenagers in cutting red sanders trees, and carrying the logs across the inhospitable forest terrain for longer distances is attributed to the lure for modern electronic gadgets, bikes and luxuries.

“During combing operations, it would be near impossible to take on the minors due to their speed and agility. They also carry a log weighing up to 40 kg with ease compared to their ageing companions. In case of arrest, the minors instantly get relief thanks to the juvenile rules, and they repeat their offences,” said a police officer.

Securing a 40-kg log to the road point from the hills is expected to fetch more than ₹1 lakh to an operative. “One can accomplish the task in a couple of days. This way, the earning is so luring that it will beat the salary of even a software engineer. In the longer run, the lure would only turn a minor into a serious offender. In the case of a student, his career would ruined,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the police officials have intensified their drive to educate the villagers and minors in the rural areas on the foothills about the evils of falling prey to the lure of quick money and luxuries.