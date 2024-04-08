GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Minorities will extend support to YSRCP, says Parvatipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao

April 08, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Parvatipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao addressing Muslim leaders in Parvatipuram on Monday.

The Parvatipuram MLA and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Alajangi Jogarao on Monday claimed that minorities including the Muslim community were keen to make Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister for another term as they realised that they were benefitted only under the YSRCP rule.

In the holy month of Ramzan, Mr. Jogarao interacted with Muslim leaders and sought their cooperation for YSRCP’s victory. He said that minorities and downtrodden sections were satisfied with Jagan’s administration as he had successfully implemented welfare schemes for their benefit.

