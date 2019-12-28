Minorities stage protest against CAA, NRC, NPR

The Central Government is bent on marginalising the minorities in the country, especially the Muslim community, which is evident from the series of attacks on the people of the community all over the country, Muslim leaders alleged here on Saturday.

Organising a massive protest in front of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue opposite the Zilla Parishad office here, the former Grandhalaya Samithi chairman Rasheed Ahmed thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for opposing the implementation of the National Citizen’s Register in Andhra Pradesh and sought a clear answer from the CM on his stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register.

A group of around 100 Muslim minority leaders gathered at the statue and sat on a day-long protest seeking withdrawal of the CAA and scrapping the proposed NPR and NRC. They said the agitation would continue in different forms in the district if the Centre or the State government went ahead with the implementation of these Acts. These measures are retrograde and are aimed at singling out minorities to keep them away from the mainstream of development, they alleged.

The leaders said they were dismayed that leaders at the Centre were not budging from their stand even after protests all over the country, and took exception to the Delhi Police utilising drones to target peaceful protesters. Such identification through face-recognition software tools was creating an atmosphere of unrest in the country, they said.