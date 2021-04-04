Andhra Pradesh

Minorities panel vice chief to visit State

National Commission for Minorities Vice-chairperson Atif Rasheed is going to visit the State on a two-day tour, according to officials.

Mr. Rasheed will be meeting Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on April 8 and also visit the shelter homes for the homeless, oldage homes, the women empowerment and development centre in the city. He will also visit Urdu academy, Wakf Board and hold a meeting with the State’s minority commission.

On April 9, he will review various Central and State government schemes being implemented in the State. Mr. Rasheed will also visit a gurudwara and a church.

