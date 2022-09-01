Minorities’ panel to form district-level teams to check rights’ violations

S. Murali ONGOLE
September 01, 2022 19:15 IST

Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Commission Chairman Abid Rasool Khan has promised to constitute district-level fact-finding teams to ensure justice to persons suffering from various types of human rights’ violations.

Taking note of incidents of harassment of community members brought to his notice by Human Rights Council of India national Vice-President Sk Khalifatulla Basha, Mr. Khan, along with minorities’ affairs adviser SM. Ziauddin, said speedy action would be taken to provide relief to the victims.

