Minorities corporation offers law training

The Visakhapatnam branch of State Minorities Finance Corporation has invited applications from eligible candidates belonging to the minority communities for extending financial assistance to get professional training for three years under an advocate.

Eligibility criteria

The training programme would be offered to eligible candidates who have completed their law degree.

The income of candidates should not exceed ₹1.5 lakh (rural areas) and ₹2 lakh (urban areas) per annum and the candidate should be below 40 years of age.

Eligible candidates having white ration cards need not submit income proof, along with their application forms.

The applicants need to submit the photo copies of academic certificates and other relevant credentials.

The selected candidates would be given a monthly stipend of ₹1,000 during the three-year training and ₹6,000 in the first year for purchase of books and furniture.

They will be given also ₹2,000 for attending seminars and workshops, a statement issued quoted VSS Sastry, Executive Director of the corporation, as saying.

Helpline

For more details, interested candidates can dial the phone numbers 0891-2502271 or 9849901159.