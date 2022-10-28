Minorities commission move to protect Wakf properties in Andhra Pradesh

Commission directs Stamps and Registration IG to take disciplinary action against Sub-Registrars who entertained illegal registrations

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
October 28, 2022 18:47 IST

Taking a serious note of the encroachments in Waqf lands / assets / Enam lands, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Commission K. Iqbal Ahmed Khan has directed the departments concerned to take immediate remedial measures.

‘Cancel illegal registrations’

In a press release here on Friday, Dr. Khan directed the Inspector General of Stamps and Registration to initiate disciplinary action against the Sub-Registrars who had entertained illegal registrations of Waqf lands / Enam lands, and issue directions to all the Sub-Registrars in the State not to entertain sale deed / mortgage deed / gift deed / transfer deed etc. from a third party in respect of Waqf lands and cancel all the illegal registrations.

He also directed the Chief Executive Officer, Waqf Board, Vijayawada, to furnish details of the Waqf properties / lands / Enam lands in all the districts of the State to the Registration and Stamps Department and the Revenue Department.

He further directed the Survey Commissioner of Waqf, Tadepalli, to conduct survey for the Waqf properties in the State to prevent illegal registrations.

