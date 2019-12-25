Minorities associations strongly oppose CAA, NRC

Several organisations of minorities led by management committee of Jamia Masjid strongly opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) saying that both were violating the Constitution. The representatives of management committee Shaik Raheem, Sayyad Gouse, Mohammad Ali and others alleged that the Union government was trying to divide people in the name of religion. Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy extended his solidarity to the minorities associations and said that YSR Congress Party government was opposing the NRC since it was against the interests of all sections.