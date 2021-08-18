Minor stampede at Aadhaar centre in W. Godavari village

ACHANTA (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

18 August 2021 00:56 IST

Glass panes of the office were damaged in the incident

Tension prevailed at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre in Achanta village of West Godavari district after a minor stampede broke out in the queue line on Tuesday.

Nobody was injured in the stampede, police said, adding that some glass panes of the office were damaged in the melee.

According to sources, villagers who were standing at the centre for e-KYC of children suddenly rushed towards the counter and a few of them, including children, fell over one another. The staff at the enrolment centre stopped the process for some time.

Narsapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P. Veeranjaneya Reddy said around 130 persons were waiting in line to get the e-KYC of their children done at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre. The villagers pushed each other and fell down.

Villagers alleged that the staff at the centre did not commence operations on time and they were tired and irritated after waiting at the centre since early morning.

Poor enrolment

West Godavari Joint Collector (Revenue) B. R. Ambedkar expressed concern over the poor e-KYC enrolment of children in the ration cards in the district.

Speaking at a review meeting with Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), Tahsildars and Civil Supplies officers virtually on Tuesday, the Joint Collector said 9.22 lakh persons need to be enrolled under e-KYC in 4.71 lakh ration cards in the district.

However, details of only 12,000 were being enrolled a day, and some officers were negligent in taking up the e-KYC process, Mr. Ambedkar said. So far, only 1.80 lakh persons were enrolled in 77,000 ration cards, he said. The Joint Collector directed the RDOs, Tahsildars and the Mandal Supplies Officers (MSOs) to complete the e-KYC process in all the mandals in the stipulated time.