Minor siblings drown in village tank at Chittoor

April 08, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

In a freak mishap, two minors, siblings, were drowned in a village tank at Nadigadda village of Sadum mandal on April 7 (Sunday).

According to the Sadum police, siblings Avinash (14) and Ashwin (13) of Cherukuvaripalle village of the same mandal had left home, informing their parents that they would return by evening after playing with their classmates as it was a holiday.

However, the duo reached the waterbody in the neighbouring village and joined the other boys for a swim despite not knowing how to swim. Close to 5.30 pm, the brothers went a little away from the tank edge and soon drowned in a corner where the water level was deep.

Due to the slush in the tank bed, the rescue of the siblings was delayed and both were declared dead upon arrival at the area hospital on Sunday night. The Sadum police registered a case. Revenue officials, school teachers and classmates took part in the cremation on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh

