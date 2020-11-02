Minor sexually assaults six-year-old girl in East Godavari

The act was allegedly committed when the girl was left in the care of the boy.

A 14-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl under Pattipadu police limits in East Godavari district, when the girl was left in his care.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening and came to light after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the police on Monday.

Peddapuram DSP A. Srinivasa Rao said; “The minor boy allegedly sexually assaulted the six-year-old girl on Sunday evening. He resorted to the heinous act when the victim’s mother asked him to take care of the girl as she had to leave the village”.

On Sunday, the victim’s mother left the child in the boy’s care when she went to attend to a relative who had met with a road accident. The victim’s father had passed away a few years ago.

“The health condition of the victim is stable. However, she has been shifted to the government hospital in Yeleswaram for further medical tests. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012 has been registered against the accused and investigation is on. The accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board”, said Mr. Rao.