Minor shuffle of IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh

The Government has taken up a minor shuffle of IAS officers in the State.
As per a G.O. issued on Wednesday, Principal Resident Commissioner, A.P. Bhavan, New Delhi, Praveen Prakash, was posted as Principal Secretary, Department of Transport, Roads and Buildings, relieving M.T. Krishna Babu from Full Additional Charge.
Special Secretary (Marketing, Agriculture & Cooperation) G. Veerapandian was posted as Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, A.P. State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited.
Retired IAS officer Aditya Nath Das, who was appointed as Chief Adviser to Government, was given Full Additional Charge of the post of Principal Resident Commissioner, A.P. Bhavan, until further orders.