Minor rescued in Chittoor town; suspected brothel operator at large

A minor girl on Sunday night created a flutter in the bus station area at V. Kota mandal headquarters, 30 km from Kuppam, shouting that she was being stalked by a group of youth operating a brothel.

According to information, the minor, who had covered her face, was moving in the vicinity of a lodge there. A group local youth tried to know her whereabouts and advised her not to move alone. At this juncture, another group of men reached the spot and tried to take away the girl in a car, but police personnel on night beat intervened forcing the men to flee.

The girl was taken to the local police station and was handed over to her uncle.

Responding to the episode, Circle-Inspector Yateendra said that a brothel operator by name Parween from Palamaner had lured the girl into sex trade, sending her to a client at V. Kota, escorted by her men in a car.

In safe hands

“When the girl was about to enter the lodge, local youth objected to it and informed the police. Our team rushed to the spot, and handed over her to her uncle after informing him,” Mr. Yateendra added.

After preliminary inquiry, the V.Kota police booked a case against the brothel operator at Palamaner, who is at large.