Minor girls of seva ashram allege sexual abuse by organiser

Accused, B. Sasi Kumar, his wife, Phanisri and caretaker, Lavanya, reportedly took a girl for giving training in photography and she was raped in a boys hostel at Bapatla

Published - September 18, 2024 08:31 pm IST - ELURU

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Inmates of the Swamy Dayananda Saraswathi Ashram for Girls have accused the ashram organiser, B. Sasi Kumar, of sexually abused them and resorting to illegal activities in the hostel. A few years ago when the ashram was about to be closed, he took over its administration, the police said.

The inmates alleged that Sasi Kumar had sexually abused some of the inmates for the last few days with the help of his wife, Phanisri, who is also the ashram warden, and his niece, Lavanya.

About 45 girls, aged about seven to 20 years, from various districts across the State are staying in the ashram. They are studying in the nearby schools and colleges.

Unauthorised CCI

Sasi Kumar, who is also the Hostel Welfare Officer for Boys, of BC Welfare Department, at Erraguntapalli in Eluru district, was running the ashram (Child Care Institute) at Ameenapet in Eluru town, reportedly without obtaining permission.

The accused was running a photo studio, and allegedly took a few students to the studio for giving training in photography.

On September 15, the accused reportedly took a 13-year-old girl from the ashram to Bapatla on the pretext of giving training in photography, in a car. He kept the girl in a boys hostel at Bapatla, where he allegedly raped her, Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D. Sravan Kumar, who is investigating the case, told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The Eluru Two Town police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and various sections under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Accused suspended

“Special teams have been constituted to nab the accused,” Mr. Sravan Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Eluru District Collector Vetri Selvi. K. suspended the accused Hostel Welfare Officer Sasi Kumar.

