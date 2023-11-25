ADVERTISEMENT

Minor girl tries to end life in child care home

November 25, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The girl, studying in Class 10, was rushed to the hospital after other inmates noticed that she tried to take her own life.

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old girl attempted to end her life in a child care home, located at Narasimha Rao Nagar, in the town. She was admitted in a private hospital.

The girl, studying in Class 10, was rushed to the hospital after other inmates noticed that she tried to take her own life.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, the home organiser, said the girl consumed some poison. Doctors said the condition of the girl is stable, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson, K. Suvartha, District Probation Officer (DPO), Satyavathi, of Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children, called on the victim in the hospital.

The victim was a native of Singarayapalem village in Krishna district. The Chilakalapudi police registered a case and took up investigation.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling 100 or any of these numbers in Andhra Pradesh: 78930-78930; 98499-03870

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US