Minor girl tries to end life in child care home

November 25, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

A 15-year-old girl attempted to end her life in a child care home, located at Narasimha Rao Nagar, in the town. She was admitted in a private hospital.

The girl, studying in Class 10, was rushed to the hospital after other inmates noticed that she tried to take her own life.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, the home organiser, said the girl consumed some poison. Doctors said the condition of the girl is stable, he said.

The Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson, K. Suvartha, District Probation Officer (DPO), Satyavathi, of Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children, called on the victim in the hospital.

The victim was a native of Singarayapalem village in Krishna district. The Chilakalapudi police registered a case and took up investigation.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling 100 or any of these numbers in Andhra Pradesh: 78930-78930; 98499-03870