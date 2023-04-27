ADVERTISEMENT

Minor girl suicide case: Vasireddy Padma meets parents, assures them of support

April 27, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The meet comes in view of POCSO special court sentencing accused Vinod Jain to life imprisonment

Nellore Sravani, The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Women Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on April 27 (Thursday) met the parents of a minor girl who committed suicide last year, unable to bear the sexual harassment by a former TDP leader Vinod Jain.

The meet took place in view of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) special court sentencing Vinod Jain to life imprisonment for abetment of suicide.

Ms. Vasireddy Padma, while comforting and assuring support to the 14-year-old’s parents, said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government will not let criminals on the loose.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is making all necessary steps to ensure that the accused in cases of crimes against women are brought to book immediately,” she said.

The girl ended her life by jumping off from the fifth floor of her apartment in Bhavanipuram in January last year.

In a suicide note found by the police, she mentioned how Vinod Jain harassed her and how she was “scared and ashamed” of telling her parents about the incident.

The Telugu Desam Party suspended Mr. Vinod Jain immediately after the incident came to light.

