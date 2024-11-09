 />
Minor girl sold away by traffickers on pretext of marriage in A.P., ICDS officials rescue girl

The semi-orphan girl was sold away to a person who was willing to marry her, WDCW officials said

Published - November 09, 2024 04:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation, the NTR and the Kadapa district Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department officials rescued a minor girl, who was trafficked by some mediators, on Saturday (November 09).

The 15-year-old girl, a native of Vijayawada Rural mandal, was allegedly sold away for ₹40,000 to a person, who was getting ready to marry her. The team led by WD&CW NTR District Project Director G. Uma Devi rescued the girl.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the traffickers had sold away the semi-orphan girl for ₹40,000. The Kadapa District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of the WD&CW Department prevented the marriage and alerted Vijayawada officials, who produced the survivor before the Krishna district Child Wefare Committee (CWC),” NTR District protection officer Y. Johnson, who participated in the rescue operation told The Hindu on Saturday (November 09).

“The girl, a tenth class dropout, was shifted to a shelter home. Police are trying to trace the traffickers and a detailed investigation is on,” Ms. Uma Devi said.

In another case, staff of an NGO rescued a 15-year-old girl, of NTR district, from her in-law’s house, on Saturday. She was married a few days ago.

“The Anganwadi staff stopped the child marriage and took an undertaking from the family members to prevent the practice. But, they performed the marriage in a village on the next day,” Ms. Uma Devi said.

Published - November 09, 2024 04:26 pm IST

