Minor girl sexually assaulted by 5 persons

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a gang of five persons including four minors in Bhavanipuram of the city.

Though the reported assault took place on September 29, it came to light only on Wednesday after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the Bhavanipuram police.

According to Bhavanipuram inspector D.K.N. Mohan Reddy, the accused are known to the girl. The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at the house of one Uttaradi Sai when she visited the latter’s house, Mr. Mohan Reddy said.

While Sai is a construction worker, the four other accused, all minors, are college students, police said.

The girl was sent for medical examination and the accused were booked under Sections 376 of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), police said.

Police said that the accused befriended the girl over a period of time and later sexually assaulted her after inviting her to Sai’s house.

The girl’s mother stated that Sai and his friends raped her daughter and she had learnt about the assault only recently.