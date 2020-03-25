Five-year-old raped in Gummagatta village in Anantapur district in A.P.

A 48-year-old married man identified as Gajula Prabhakar allegedly raped a five-year-old girl, who had come to his shop-cum-residence in the village on Wednesday morning.

Lured and assaulted

The minor girl had gone to the kirana shop to buy some chocolates and Prabhakar lured her into the house while his family members were away and sexually assaulted her.

Not finding her daughter for a long time, girl’s mother went to the shop and found this person assaulting her daughter and raised an alarm.

Rayadurg Rural Circle Inspector told The Hindu that the person was taken into custody and an inquiry was on.

Inquiry on

Meanwhile, the girl was brought to Anantapur Government General Hospital for treatment. “The District Child Protection Officer visited the village and began an inquiry,” said Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Nallani Rajeswari. A case under POCSO Act would be registered against the accused, she added.