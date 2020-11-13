Minor girl ‘raped’ by married man

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 November 2020 00:37 IST

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at Kumbidisingi village under G. Madugula police station limits in Visakhapatnam district.

The incident allegedly occurred a few days ago but came to light on Thursday after the girl informed her parents and they approached the police. The girl is an Intermediate first year student, it is learnt. Police are ascertaining the facts in the case. More details are awaited.

Advertising

Advertising