Andhra Pradesh

Minor girl ‘raped’ by married man

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at Kumbidisingi village under G. Madugula police station limits in Visakhapatnam district.

The incident allegedly occurred a few days ago but came to light on Thursday after the girl informed her parents and they approached the police. The girl is an Intermediate first year student, it is learnt. Police are ascertaining the facts in the case. More details are awaited.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2020 12:37:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/minor-girl-raped-by-married-man/article33088025.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY